Timothy J. Aydt Sells 12,391 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of MPC stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $119.86. 2,758,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,771,404. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.79. The company has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $123.12.
Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 10.19%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.
Marathon Petroleum Company Profile
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marathon Petroleum (MPC)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.