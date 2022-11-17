TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.95.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $91.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 568,825 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $41,558,000 after acquiring an additional 38,077 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 29.9% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 32,436 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 297,647 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in TJX Companies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 41,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

