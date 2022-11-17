TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.95.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $91.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 568,825 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $41,558,000 after acquiring an additional 38,077 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 29.9% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 32,436 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 297,647 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in TJX Companies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 41,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

