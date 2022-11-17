TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.07% from the company’s current price.

TJX has been the subject of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.32.

Shares of TJX traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.87. The company had a trading volume of 181,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,313,752. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.20. The stock has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

