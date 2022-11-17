TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $90.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TJX. Citigroup raised their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.64. 75,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,313,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.20. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Insider Activity

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 73.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 78.2% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 21.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,849 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

