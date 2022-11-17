TomoChain (TOMO) Price Hits $0.30

TomoChain (TOMO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TomoChain has a market cap of $28.10 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TomoChain has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TomoChain’s genesis date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,352,350 coins. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

