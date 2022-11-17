TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.76

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDXGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.76 and last traded at $60.01, with a volume of 10526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.54.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMDX. Cowen boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average of $39.59.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. The business had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $99,234.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $65,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $99,234.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $65,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 16,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $821,106.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,512,595.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,307 shares of company stock worth $5,318,273 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,227,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,338,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth approximately $18,192,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,233,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,844,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

