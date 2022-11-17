Tredegar Co. (TG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on January 1st

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the basic materials company on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Tredegar has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Tredegar stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 100,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,219. The stock has a market cap of $345.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.95. Tredegar has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TG. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Tredegar by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,195,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,312,000 after acquiring an additional 176,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tredegar by 695.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 142,469 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tredegar by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 49,429 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tredegar by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 40,571 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tredegar by 593.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 40,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tredegar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

