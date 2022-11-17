Tredegar Co. (TG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on January 1st

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the basic materials company on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
Tredegar has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Tredegar Stock Performance
Shares of Tredegar stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 100,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,219. The stock has a market cap of $345.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.95. Tredegar has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Tredegar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
About Tredegar
Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.
