Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Tredegar Stock Performance

Shares of TG opened at $10.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $342.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. Tredegar has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

Institutional Trading of Tredegar

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,504,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,085,000 after acquiring an additional 154,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,038,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 21,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,809,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after acquiring an additional 36,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 24,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 466,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

