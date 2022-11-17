Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) Insider Neil Jones Acquires 3,000 Shares

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Rating) insider Neil Jones acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280 ($9,729.73).

Tremor International Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TRMR traded down GBX 6.39 ($0.08) on Thursday, reaching GBX 269.61 ($3.17). The stock had a trading volume of 998,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,325. The firm has a market capitalization of £394.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 985.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 327.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 378.74. Tremor International Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 262.40 ($3.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 642 ($7.54).

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

