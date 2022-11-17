Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 124.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 194,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,081 shares during the period. General Mills makes up 0.7% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $14,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,689 shares of company stock worth $10,286,349. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GIS traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.48. The stock had a trading volume of 95,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,356. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.41 and a twelve month high of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.67.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

