Trexquant Investment LP Has $10.96 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 893.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,247 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,968,184,000 after buying an additional 2,547,765 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,848,000 after buying an additional 3,462,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,748,450,000 after buying an additional 2,206,083 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,592,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,553,000 after buying an additional 80,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.48. 69,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541,082. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.69.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.