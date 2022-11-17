Trexquant Investment LP Has $6.25 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 226,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,833 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 56.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 27,456 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 40,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.26. The stock had a trading volume of 135,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,772. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

SYF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

