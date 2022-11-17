Trexquant Investment LP Has $7.69 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1,434.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,807 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 738.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,953 shares of company stock worth $15,867,996. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $3.97 on Thursday, hitting $259.07. 60,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,900,396. The company has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.52 and a 200 day moving average of $216.40. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $369.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

