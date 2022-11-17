Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 902.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,384 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 24.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,583,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marriott International Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.43.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.30. The company had a trading volume of 111,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,407. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.88 and its 200 day moving average is $154.44. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.