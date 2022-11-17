Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 136,250 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1,856.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,591 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,250 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 0.9% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $19,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $1,247,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3,133.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,371 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 19,741 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 4.4% during the second quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Express by 4.2% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,463 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,688,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP traded down $2.38 on Thursday, hitting $150.19. 119,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,807,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.53. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

