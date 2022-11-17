Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 231,326 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,748,000. Devon Energy accounts for 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Devon Energy Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.28.

DVN stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,701,216. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.26 and its 200-day moving average is $66.05.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.13%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.