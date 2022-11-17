Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 25,352 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 25,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 85,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,672,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Linde in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.72.

Insider Activity

Linde Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LIN traded down $4.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $328.97. 47,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,698. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $162.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.90%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.