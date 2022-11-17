Trexquant Investment LP Sells 149,613 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 149,613 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $215,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 365.9% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 12,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 253.5% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,860.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 82,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 80,330 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KGI Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.30. 1,683,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,669,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

