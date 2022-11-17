Trexquant Investment LP Takes $12.09 Million Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 262,910 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,089,000. Performance Food Group makes up about 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.17% of Performance Food Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,951 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFGC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Performance Food Group to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

PFGC stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.20. 34,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,460. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $1,696,530.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,904 shares of company stock worth $1,744,495 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

