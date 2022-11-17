Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 231,411 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,081,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 38.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $542,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155,051 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,701 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. TheStreet downgraded Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast Announces Dividend

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.09. 1,779,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,760,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $53.79. The company has a market cap of $147.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

