Tribe (TRIBE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $93.68 Million

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Tribe token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tribe has traded down 6% against the dollar. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $93.68 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.35 or 0.00571714 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,966.70 or 0.29779658 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

