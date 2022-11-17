Tridivesh Kidambi Buys 15,942 Shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) CFO Tridivesh Kidambi acquired 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $69,985.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 654,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,429.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of System1 stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.06. 76,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,621. System1, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that System1, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannae Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in System1 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of System1 during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of System1 during the first quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter worth $3,514,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter worth $3,438,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SST. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of System1 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on System1 from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded System1 from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

