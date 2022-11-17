Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

TRIB opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27. The company has a market cap of $49.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Trinity Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its position in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth about $1,221,000. 27.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

