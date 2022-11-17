Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) fell 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.47 and last traded at $25.48. 21,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 694,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Trinseo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Trinseo from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Trinseo from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $866.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.68.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinseo

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 108.47%.

In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond acquired 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,230.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 1,099.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

(Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Stories

