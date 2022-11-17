Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Up to $28.76

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.76, but opened at $29.38. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $28.64, with a volume of 25,503 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Trip.com Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,953,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,975 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,615,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,922 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 342.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,463,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,164 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,571,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

