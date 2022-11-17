Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Up to $28.76

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.76, but opened at $29.38. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $28.64, with a volume of 25,503 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.
Trip.com Group Trading Up 1.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,953,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,975 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,615,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,922 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 342.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,463,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,164 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,571,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.
Trip.com Group Company Profile
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
