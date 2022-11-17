Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TTBXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 205 ($2.41) to GBX 175 ($2.06) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered Tritax Big Box REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Tritax Big Box REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Tritax Big Box REIT Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TTBXF remained flat at $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.