TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) EVP Garrett Ferencz Sells 1,523 Shares

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) EVP Garrett Ferencz sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $32,607.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TrueBlue Stock Performance

Shares of TBI opened at $20.81 on Thursday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $680.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.44.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $575.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.22 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of TrueBlue

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in TrueBlue by 30.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 36.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 74,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19,708 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 3.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the third quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TBI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TrueBlue to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

