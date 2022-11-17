TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) EVP Garrett Ferencz Sells 1,523 Shares

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) EVP Garrett Ferencz sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $32,607.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of TBI opened at $20.81 on Thursday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $680.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.44.
TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $575.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.22 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TBI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TrueBlue to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.
