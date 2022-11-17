Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TFC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.