TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) PT Lowered to $60.00

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TTEC. Bank of America lowered TTEC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on TTEC to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.50.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Stock Performance

TTEC opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. TTEC has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.91.

TTEC Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTEC

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 151.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 451,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,253,000 after purchasing an additional 271,766 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 65.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in TTEC by 26.2% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 456,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,703,000 after buying an additional 94,795 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in TTEC by 31.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC during the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.