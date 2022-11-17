Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Down 4.2%

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 11,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 507,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $780.63 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,621,129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 60,428 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 243,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 71,979 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 77,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 22,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 747,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,285 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

