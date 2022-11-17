Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Price Up 4%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.05. 1,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 499,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Tuya Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $524.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 12.56.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter. Tuya had a negative net margin of 72.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tuya Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tuya by 129.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Tuya by 3,190.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 30,058 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

