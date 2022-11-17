Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 76,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,329,517 shares.The stock last traded at $26.03 and had previously closed at $28.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Twist Bioscience

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $318,679.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $531,468.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $318,679.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $531,468.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $53,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,769,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,486 shares of company stock worth $394,844. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 430.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.