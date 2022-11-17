Tyman (LON:TYMN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $238.25

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 238.25 ($2.80) and traded as low as GBX 216 ($2.54). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 219 ($2.57), with a volume of 332,858 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Tyman to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 420 ($4.94) to GBX 250 ($2.94) in a research report on Monday, September 5th.

Get Tyman alerts:

Tyman Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £417.79 million and a PE ratio of 805.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 200.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 238.03.

About Tyman

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.