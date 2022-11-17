Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods accounts for approximately 1.8% of Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSN. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.89. The stock had a trading volume of 96,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,907. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

