Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.22.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.39. 3,157,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.69. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

