UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,066,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747,774 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.99% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $303,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.66. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $63.29.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

