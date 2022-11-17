UBS Group AG Sells 108,969 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 523,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 108,969 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $330,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 43.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.1 %

ORLY stock opened at $833.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $848.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $752.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $691.97.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. MKM Partners increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.67.

In other news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total transaction of $3,818,283.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,598.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total value of $3,818,283.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,598.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total value of $824,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,250,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock worth $14,122,890. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

