UBS Group Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 1,250 Price Target

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) received a GBX 1,250 ($14.69) target price from UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 72.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 850 ($9.99) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 950 ($11.16) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,200 ($14.10) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.34) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,406.25 ($16.52).

LON:ASC traded down GBX 14.96 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 724.54 ($8.51). 424,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 615.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 917.89. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 459.90 ($5.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,767 ($32.51). The company has a market cap of £724.65 million and a PE ratio of 2,337.22.

In other ASOS news, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 48,000 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.45) per share, with a total value of £263,520 ($309,659.22). In other news, insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 48,000 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.45) per share, with a total value of £263,520 ($309,659.22). Also, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.57), for a total transaction of £27,474.85 ($32,285.37).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

