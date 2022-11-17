UBS Group Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €204.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €204.00 ($210.31) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.08% from the company’s current price.
Rheinmetall Trading Up 0.2 %
ETR RHM traded up €0.30 ($0.31) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €180.40 ($185.98). 223,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €157.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of €178.30. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €76.30 ($78.66) and a 1-year high of €227.90 ($234.95). The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51.
Rheinmetall Company Profile
