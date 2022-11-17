UBS Group Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €204.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €204.00 ($210.31) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.08% from the company’s current price.

Rheinmetall Trading Up 0.2 %

ETR RHM traded up €0.30 ($0.31) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €180.40 ($185.98). 223,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €157.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of €178.30. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €76.30 ($78.66) and a 1-year high of €227.90 ($234.95). The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

