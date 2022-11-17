UBS Group Reiterates “€20.40” Price Target for JCDecaux (EPA:DEC)

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €20.40 ($21.03) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($12.89) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($18.56) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.10 ($12.47) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($16.49) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

JCDecaux Price Performance

Shares of EPA DEC traded down €0.18 ($0.19) during trading on Thursday, hitting €17.04 ($17.57). 336,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,577. The business’s fifty day moving average is €13.16 and its 200 day moving average is €15.36. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of €27.02 ($27.86) and a fifty-two week high of €36.90 ($38.04).

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

