UBS Group Trims Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Target Price to €3.00

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from €3.30 ($3.40) to €3.00 ($3.09) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ELROF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.58) to €2.00 ($2.06) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.58) to €2.20 ($2.27) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Elior Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Elior Group from €6.50 ($6.70) to €4.00 ($4.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Elior Group in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.80.

Get Elior Group alerts:

Elior Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ELROF opened at $2.85 on Monday. Elior Group has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elior Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elior Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.