UBS Group Trims Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Target Price to $75.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.40% from the company’s previous close.

MU has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

MU stock opened at $58.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average of $59.81. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after buying an additional 7,894,757 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $374,114,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 399.3% in the third quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $173,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3,953.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

