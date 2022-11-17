Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 11.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.34 and last traded at $12.43. 2,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 1,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on UELKY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. from 25.20 to 20.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18.

About Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of biscuits, chocolates, chocolate coated biscuits, cakes, wafers, and crackers in Turkey and internationally. The company also produces chocolate dough, cocoa powder, chocolate drop, chocolate flakes, couverture chocolate, flour, hazelnut, and pureed hazelnut.

