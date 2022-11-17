Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after acquiring an additional 492,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,513,000 after acquiring an additional 269,843 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,028,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 144,188 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after acquiring an additional 141,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 487,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,096,000 after acquiring an additional 122,180 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ RARE traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.79. The company had a trading volume of 25,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,040. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average is $49.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Several research analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. Guggenheim upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.86.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $65,420.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.