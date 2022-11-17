United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.17, for a total value of $2,065,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,562.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of UTHR opened at $261.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.36. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $270.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.59.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTHR. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

About United Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 205.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,200,000 after purchasing an additional 431,739 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in United Therapeutics by 1,011.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,393,000 after acquiring an additional 179,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,703,000 after acquiring an additional 163,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 549,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,091,000 after acquiring an additional 156,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.