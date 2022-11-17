United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.17, for a total value of $2,065,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,562.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of UTHR opened at $261.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.36. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $270.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTHR. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.75.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
