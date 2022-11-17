Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Unity Software from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.06.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE U opened at $33.28 on Thursday. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $400,733.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,143,280 shares in the company, valued at $439,700,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Helgason sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $400,733.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,143,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,700,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,164 shares of company stock worth $1,237,049. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 58.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Unity Software by 14.0% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.