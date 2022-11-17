Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Director Sells $151,032.00 in Stock

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) Director Thomas H. Johnson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,728.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Universal Stock Performance

Shares of UVV opened at $56.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.09. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $64.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Universal alerts:

Universal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Universal by 3.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 183,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in Universal in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Universal

(Get Rating)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.