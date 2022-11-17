Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Director Sells $151,032.00 in Stock

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) Director Thomas H. Johnson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,728.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Universal Stock Performance
Shares of UVV opened at $56.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.09. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $64.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.64.
Universal Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.27%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Universal
Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.
