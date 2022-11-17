Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,138,729,000 after buying an additional 146,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after buying an additional 113,259 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,155,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $602,338,000 after purchasing an additional 56,358 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,957,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $573,711,000 after purchasing an additional 146,774 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,990,000 after purchasing an additional 73,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Stephens raised their target price on Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $126.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $158.28. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.94.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

