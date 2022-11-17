Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Increased to $113.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group to $113.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UHS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.43.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Universal Health Services stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,736. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.94. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $158.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,262 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth $448,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth $765,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth $234,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.