UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Cap Hits $3.84 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.84 billion and approximately $3.08 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for $4.02 or 0.00024336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00355026 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001743 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001094 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00018071 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

